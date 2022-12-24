Irma Abbatepaolo, 72, passed away peacefully in her home in Lady Lake surrounded by family on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Irma was born on December 12, 1950 in Utuado, Puerto Rico. She moved to New York City as a baby and raised her family in New York and New Jersey. Irma remained in New Jersey until 1995 when she moved to her home in Ocala, Florida.

She was a devout Catholic who enjoyed Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Legos, politics and aliens! Most importantly, she took pride in her family, especially her grandchildren and enjoyed cooking for loved ones. If there was a party to be had, Irma was most happy in the kitchen cooking for all to enjoy.

Irma is survived by daughter Jennifer (Abbatepaolo), son-in-law Matthew, grandchildren Nicholas (Nick), Olivia, William (Will) and Conner; fur family Jack and Chuck; sister Sonia; brothers Edgar, Raphael, David, Harold and Juan; and many other beloved family and friends.

She is predeceased by parents Antonio and Rafaela Vazquez.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM with services beginning at 4:00 PM at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida.