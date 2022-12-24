27.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 24, 2022
type here...

Irma Abbatepaolo

By Staff Report
Irma Abbatepaolo
Irma Abbatepaolo

Irma Abbatepaolo, 72, passed away peacefully in her home in Lady Lake surrounded by family on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Irma was born on December 12, 1950 in Utuado, Puerto Rico. She moved to New York City as a baby and raised her family in New York and New Jersey. Irma remained in New Jersey until 1995 when she moved to her home in Ocala, Florida.

She was a devout Catholic who enjoyed Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Legos, politics and aliens! Most importantly, she took pride in her family, especially her grandchildren and enjoyed cooking for loved ones. If there was a party to be had, Irma was most happy in the kitchen cooking for all to enjoy.

Irma is survived by daughter Jennifer (Abbatepaolo), son-in-law Matthew, grandchildren Nicholas (Nick), Olivia, William (Will) and Conner; fur family Jack and Chuck; sister Sonia; brothers Edgar, Raphael, David, Harold and Juan; and many other beloved family and friends.

She is predeceased by parents Antonio and Rafaela Vazquez.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM with services beginning at 4:00 PM at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Know what you are buying into when you purchase a home in The Villages

A Villager warns that anyone buying a home in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown should know what they are buying into. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages doesn’t care about violations of covenants

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has something to say about the violation of covenants in The Villages. Does anyone care?

Frustration about ‘outsiders’ at town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista resident has a message for Villagers who feel outsiders are invading the town squares.

Outsiders should be welcomed at town squares

A Village of Country Club Hills resident contends that outsiders should be welcomed at the town squares in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The Villages hospital has never lived up to the promise

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident says The Villages hospital has never lived up to the promises.

Photos