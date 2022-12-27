Quarters Apartment woman arrested after scanning scam at Walmart self-checkout

A resident of The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake and her male companion were arrested after allegedly conducting a scanning scam in the self-checkout lane at Walmart.

Jamie Lynn Fisher, 47, and 47-year-old Christopher John Butts of Winter Park, went to the store in Summerfield on Christmas Eve and loaded their cart with hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A loss prevention officer watched as the pair scanned items with cheaper barcodes placed over their true pricetags.

The couple paid for $101.48 worth of items, but attempted to leave the store with $221.78 worth of merchandise for which they had not paid, the report said. The merchandise included food, clothing and household wares. When interviewed by a deputy, Butts admitted he’d brought cheaper barcodes and tape and taped them over the pricetags on the merchandise. He tried to claim that Fisher was not aware of what he had done, however, video surveillance made it clear she was a participant in the fraudulent activity.

Fisher and Butts were arrested on charges of theft and banned from the store. Both were booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $500 bond each.