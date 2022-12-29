74.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 29, 2022
type here...

Spruce Creek South resident arrested after drinking cosmopolitan cocktails

By Staff Report
Jannine Malicki
Jannine Malicki

A Spruce Creek South resident was arrested after drinking cosmopolitan cocktails before climbing behind the wheel.

Jannine Malicki, 70, was at the wheel of a brown 2012 Fiat in the wee hours Wednesday when her vehicle was found in front of a residence in Salt Springs, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was running when a deputy arrived on the scene. She said she was low on gas and had planned to ask the homeowner for assistance. She noted she was “not from the area.”

Malicki acknowledged she’d consumed two “Cosmos” and should not be driving.

She incorrectly recited the alphabet during field sobriety exercises. She provided two breath samples that both registered .054 blood alcohol content. She also provided a urine sample upon request.

Malicki was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Developer should be challenged on deterioration of The Villages’ lifestyle

A Freedom Pointe resident wonders why there isn’t more pressure on the Developer to stop the deterioration of The Villages’ lifestyle. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Maybe you should move out of The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident suggests that a reader who wrote in with complaints about The Villages might want to move out of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Appreciate The Villages instead of complaining

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests that residents should show greater appreciation for the lifestyle enjoyed here.

Where are the parents of these children?

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes a disturbing encounter during an evening outing at Ednas’ on the Green.

Totally agree with RN’s assessment of hospital

A Village of Mallory Hill resident urges fellow Villagers to stop complaining about the ER at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos