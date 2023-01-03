79.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Tunnels will be closed for painting this week

By Staff Report

Painting projects will continue this week, prompting the closure of some tunnels:

  • M9 (Under Morse Boulevard at Odell Circle South): at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan.
  • MB1 (Under Marsh Bend Trail at Everglades Recreation): at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4
  • WS2 (Under Warm Springs Ave at Marsh Bend Trail): at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5
  • CR1 (Under CR 501 at Corbin Trail): at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6

Additionally, District Property Management is commencing with installation of 120-volt Light Emitting Diode (LED) lighting in the multi-modal path tunnels. This Energy Star rated project will provide a higher level of safety and comfort for The Villages residents traveling along the multi-modal paths with significantly enhanced illumination within the tunnels. LED lighting products produce light up to 90 percent more efficiently and last up to 25 times longer than incandescent light bulbs.

