Edna Wilder, age 94, passed away January 30, 2023 while under the care of Cornerstone Hospice at Serenades Memory Care Assisted Living in The Villages, Florida.

Edna was born August 13, 1928 in Woods Mills, New York, one of nine children of the late Frank Allen and Martha Tooly Pitts. She is predeceased by her husband, Charles H. Wilder, Jr. (Herb), son Reginald, and grandson James Tanner. She is survived by daughters Nancy Cummings (James), Pamela LaLonde (Joseph), Susan Tanner (Timothy), and son David (Lois), 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, brother Franklin (Shank) Pitts, sisters Janice Rodriguez, Sandra Pitts, and Patricia Pattison Wood.

Edna lived a very active and full life despite being widowed in 1991. She is cherished by her family and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood, 203 Barwick Street, Wildwood, on Monday, February 6th, at 2:00 PM.

A celebration of Edna’s life will be held in Northern New York this Summer.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Wildwood Soup Kitchen where Edna volunteered for over 20 years.