Wife arrested at square still in jail week after refusing ride home with husband

A wife who was arrested at a town square in The Villages remains in jail a week after refusing a ride home with her husband.

Kerry Ann Graber, 52, of Belleview, continued to be held Wednesday night at the Lake County Jail following her Feb. 23 arrest on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest at Spanish Springs Town Square. Her bond is set at $1,500.

Her husband tried to retrieve her after she was found passed out at about 11 p.m. on the sidewalk at the square, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, Graber had pulled herself up to a bench. A puddle was running from the bench onto the sidewalk and Graber’s jeans were “saturated.” She said she urinated on herself.

The native New Yorker became belligerent and began using foul language toward police. She was also pointing her finger at them. She staggered and struggled to walk. Graber’s husband arrived on the scene and attempted to take her home. However, she screamed obscenities and jumped in and out of the vehicle. When officers attempted to take her into custody, she struggled with them and then reached over and pulled down her husband’s shorts.

Lake County Court files indicate Graber has turned down the public defender’s representation and expects to retain a private attorney. She is due for arraignment on March 14.