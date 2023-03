The Villages will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Friday at Spanish Springs Town Square.

The highlight of the day will be the parade which steps off at 3 p.m. The parade is staged each year by the Resident Parade Committee.

The Irish-themed festival will run from 3 to 9 p.m.

The Byrne Brothers, a multi-award winning family band and Irish dancers from Dublin and one of the biggest names in traditional Irish music today, will be performing on stage.

The Sounds of Scotland will also perform.