Frederick W. Sikkema, 80, of The Villages FL, went home to be with the Lord on April 3rd, at Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages.

His Celebration of Life will be from 2-4pm on April 22 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 3975 Wedgewood Ln, The Village, FL.

Fred was born in Patterson, NJ to Frederick and Matilda Sikkema on September 19, 1942. He graduated from Patterson Technical and Vocational High School. He married Janice Sikkema on May 19, 1961. Fred worked in his family’s business, Preakness Dairy in Wayne, NJ and then after moving to Point Pleasant, NJ he worked in heavy construction, building roadways and bridges. Fred later owned his own home improvement business. He served in the New Jersey Army National Guard. He was a member of New Covenant Methodist Church involved in their Helping Hands and Gleaning Ministry. Fred was an avid gardener, fisherman and hunter, and he loved to travel. Being an adventurer, he sky dived for his 70th birthday.

Fred is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law James Hartley.

Fred is survived by his wife Janice. Children, Brenda Connor (Tim), Sue Smith (Steve), Michael Sikkema (Kelly). Sisters, Judy Hartley, Carol Van Der Ploeg (Jack). Grandchildren, Kyle Smith(Megan), Corey Smith(Hanna), Sean Connor (his best buddy), Ryan Sikkema and Kate Sikkema., four great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation or charity of your choice.