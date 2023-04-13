73.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 13, 2023
type here...

Frederick W. Sikkema

By Staff Report
Frederick W Sikkema
Frederick W Sikkema

Frederick W. Sikkema, 80, of The Villages FL, went home to be with the Lord on April 3rd, at Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages.

His Celebration of Life will be from 2-4pm on April 22 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 3975 Wedgewood Ln, The Village, FL.

Fred was born in Patterson, NJ to Frederick and Matilda Sikkema on September 19, 1942. He graduated from Patterson Technical and Vocational High School. He married Janice Sikkema on May 19, 1961. Fred worked in his family’s business, Preakness Dairy in Wayne, NJ and then after moving to Point Pleasant, NJ he worked in heavy construction, building roadways and bridges. Fred later owned his own home improvement business. He served in the New Jersey Army National Guard. He was a member of New Covenant Methodist Church involved in their Helping Hands and Gleaning Ministry. Fred was an avid gardener, fisherman and hunter, and he loved to travel. Being an adventurer, he sky dived for his 70th birthday.
Fred is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law James Hartley.

Fred is survived by his wife Janice. Children, Brenda Connor (Tim), Sue Smith (Steve), Michael Sikkema (Kelly). Sisters, Judy Hartley, Carol Van Der Ploeg (Jack). Grandchildren, Kyle Smith(Megan), Corey Smith(Hanna), Sean Connor (his best buddy), Ryan Sikkema and Kate Sikkema., four great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation or charity of your choice.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The gates can be hard to see in the sun

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident encourages officials to cut down on the number of gate strikes. She contends the gates can be hard to see in the sun.

Mass shootings will continue as long as greed prevails

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that mass shootings will continue as long as greed prevails.

No warranty for defective windows in two-year-old home

A Village of DeLuna resident describes her frustration that there is no warranty covering the defective window in her home.

Trump was on the right path

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident says that President Trump was on the right path when he said we should build in America and buy American.

Yield verses merge

A Village of Duval resident wants to clarify the idea of yielding vs. merging. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos