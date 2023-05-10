92.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
type here...

Suggestions for improving life in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I have two suggestions:
1. Speed Bumps.
I believe they would cause more accidents due to not seeing them in time to slow down, especially at night. I myself, think FLASHING BLINKERS on the gates would be seen from a distance so people can slow down in time.
2. Rising costs in The Villages.
I think it’s wonderful that we have so many residents who can afford all the rising costs for expenses, food, gas, electric, water, fuel, etc. so they can live here. How about they all help by setting up funds to help the not-so-carefree residents and not telling them to move out. I’m just saying.

Gerri DiGiorgio
Village of BelAire
Villa Alexandria

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Do you really care about Native Americans or are you jealous?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Alhambra resident responds to a letter writer who compared the growth of The Villages to the extermination of the American Indians.

Sumter County changed thanks to The Villages

A resident of south Sumter County, in a Letter to the Editor, writes about the changes brought about by The Villages.

A stop sign might help make the gates more visible

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident offers a suggestion for making the gates more visible.

Response to Del Webb Letter to the Editor

A Village of St. Catherine resident has a response to letter writer who expressed his reasons for choosing the Del Webb community over The Villages.

The Villages’ growth beginning to look like extermination of American Indians

In a Letter to the Editor, a longtime resident of The Villages fears The Villages’ growth is beginning to look like the extermination of the American Indians.

Photos