Suggestions for improving life in The Villages

To the Editor:

I have two suggestions:

1. Speed Bumps.

I believe they would cause more accidents due to not seeing them in time to slow down, especially at night. I myself, think FLASHING BLINKERS on the gates would be seen from a distance so people can slow down in time.

2. Rising costs in The Villages.

I think it’s wonderful that we have so many residents who can afford all the rising costs for expenses, food, gas, electric, water, fuel, etc. so they can live here. How about they all help by setting up funds to help the not-so-carefree residents and not telling them to move out. I’m just saying.

Gerri DiGiorgio

Village of BelAire

Villa Alexandria