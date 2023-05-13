Malcolm Parker was released from his earthly restraints on April 23, 2023

Born in West Windsor, VT, he enlisted in USAF for 2 ½ years until an injury led to a medical retirement from the Air Force. From there, he moved on to Stanadyne for 35 years as a tool and dye maker. He retired in 2012 and left the “cold and snow behind” for the Villages, Florida.

Malcolm, or “Mac”, never met a stranger. He would start up conversations with anyone at anytime, anywhere. You knew not to get in a hurry with him, because he was gonna stop and talk to someone. He loved to cook, and if/when you were ever invited to his home, you never left without a full stomach, lots of great stories, and wanting to know when he was cooking next. One of his favorite sounds was the laughter of children and kids always knew where the penny candy jar was.

Malcolm liked to tell you he lived a “full and interesting life” Despite having only one child, a daughter, he was a scout master in Hebron and Marlborough, CT. He was a Commander for Legion Post 95 in Hebron, CT for 2 years. He was also part of The Forty and Eight with the Legion. One of his most memorable accomplishments and the one that he would talk about often was riding from 1984-1987 with the First Company Governors Horse Guard, State of CT – the oldest continual calvary in the US. He also had the opportunity to travel to Ireland with the horse guard and ride in the Saint Patrick’s Day parade in 1984.

He was predeceased by his mother, father, and brother. He is survived by his daughter Tiffany Parker of East Hartford, CT, her husband Matthew Winn, their daughter and, Olivia (his biggest pride and joy), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was especially close to family friends Marlo and Greg Cain and family, of Defuniak Springs, Fl, Melonie Peacock and family, of Florala, Al, Butch Watts of The Villages, Fl, Buddy Bishop of Cromwell, CT, and Sharon Meyers of Ferry, NY.

Remembrance Ceremony will be 4-29-2023 at 12noon at the Pimlico Recreation Center 530 Belvedere Blvd, The Villages, Florida A second celebration of life and committal ceremonies in Hebron, CT at later date.

In lieu of flowers, family request monetary donations to offset final expenses or a donation to your favorite charity in his name.