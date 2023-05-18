Official wants to change rules to prevent ‘outlandish’ driveways

A Community Development District 10 supervisor is calling for the rule to be changed so “outlandish” driveways don’t start popping up in his district.

Supervisor Steve Bova, a resident of the Village of Hillsborough, pointed to a situation raised in Community Development District 1 in which officials are powerless to do anything about a brightly painted driveway. CDD 1 Supervisor Judy Biebesheimer said that driveway looks like it belongs in “a trailer park.”

At Thursday’s board of supervisors’ meeting, Bova said he wants to head off anything like that coming to CDD 10 which includes the villages of Hillsborough, LaBelle, Lake Deaton, Hyde Park at Charlotte, Osceola Hills, Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle, Dunedin and Collier.

“We don’t want some outlandish driveway color. I don’t want to get caught in the position another district was caught in,” Bova said.

He said he would like to see CDD 10 change its rule so that a major alteration to the appearance of a driveway would require an Architectural Review Committee application. The board will review a change to its ARC manual at a future meeting.

Many Villagers appear to be in agreement with Bova.

“There should be a restriction on color. The owner does not have to look at it, but I do when I sit in my kitchen and look out the window,” said Villager Karen Sharp.

Fellow resident Sandra Ricciardi agrees.

“If The Villages can control the colors that people can paint their homes, and put in other rules and regulations to keep the community, well manicured, why not driveways also? I would find that reddish color very offensive if it were my neighborhood,” Ricciardi said.