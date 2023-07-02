Beer-drinking snowbird sentenced in golf cart DUI at Brownwood

A snowbird from Pennsylvania has been sentenced drunk driving charge after getting lost in a golf cart.

Michael John Siembida, 52, of Fairview, Pa., pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for his one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Siembida was in a white 2022 EZ-GO golf cart at 9:15 p.m. Jan. 22 when he was spotted driving without headlights in the parking lot at Shooters World at Brownwood, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Siembida admitted he drank seven beers over seven hours while watching the NFL playoffs. He said he had recently arrived in The Villages and was trying to find the place he was renting when he got lost in the golf cart.

He agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but performed poorly. He provided breath samples that measured .130 and .132 blood alcohol content. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was also issued a traffic warning for driving without headlights.