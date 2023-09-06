93.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
type here...

Webster calls for clean bill to replenish FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund

By Villages-News Editorial

Congressman Daniel Webster of The Villages and members in the Florida delegation last week urged House and Senate leadership to support a clean supplemental appropriations bill to replenish the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Disaster Relief Fund (DRF) and to help those affected by recent natural disasters, including Hurricane Idalia.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Aug. 30 in the Florida Gulf Coast’s Big Bend region as a Category 3 storm. Record storm surge, damaging winds and heavy rain impacted homes, businesses, and agricultural lands throughout Florida. While damage estimates are still being calculated for the hardest hit areas, residents of North Central and Northwest Florida will be in rebuild and recover mode for the next several weeks and months. With recent natural disasters across the United States, remaining FEMA funds will not be enough to support recovery efforts for Hurricane Idalia, the wildfires in Hawaii, and others.  

The members’ letter asks funding for these natural disasters not be tied to additional funding for Ukraine or other supplemental requests to ensure assistance is swift and sufficient for Americans affected by these incidents.

Read the full letter here.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Elderly drivers need mandatory testing

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident contends that recent accidents in The Villages prove that elderly drivers should face mandatory testing.

Political ambition has caused DeSantis to lose common sense

A Village of Buttonwood resident warns that political ambition has caused Gov. Ron DeSantis to lose common sense. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Why bother to invoke fines?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager wonders why fines are imposed if they are only to be forgiven.

The Villages should have removed the junk cars

A Villager contends that The Villages should have removed junk cars from an out-of-compliance home on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Stop complaining about the noise!

A Village of Summerhill resident has heard the complaints about the noise about football games, pickleball and polo. She offers some advice. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos