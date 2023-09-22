84.2 F
The Villages
Friday, September 22, 2023
Detectives investigating fatal shooting of man in Summerfield

By Staff Report

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Summerfield.

Darius Jones, 57, was found at about 10 p.m. Thursday lying near the side of the road in the 2500 block of SE 174th Place, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no further danger to the public.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information pertaining to this case, contact Detective Andrew Canterberry at (352) 438-5932. If you wish to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867) and reference tip number 23-51 in your call.

