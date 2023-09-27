Bobby Blackmon will help kick off return of Lady Lake Farmers Market

The Lady Lake Farmers and Crafts Market is thrilled to announce its grand opening on Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rolling Acres Sports Complex.

The farmers market will be held every Tuesday through the spring.

Opening day will kick off with special entertainment and food options, including Lil Fatz BBQ and performances by Texas-born blues guitarist Bobby Blackmon.

The market promises to be an enjoyable experience for both vendors and visitors alike. Attendees will have the pleasure of perusing an extensive array of fruits and vegetables, cheese, bread, local honey, fresh flowers, art, crafts, and much more.

Opening day vendors include Crafty Cat Home Décor, Fat Ash Soaps, Griffin’s Farm Crafts, Southern Mushroom Co., Mookasey Candles, We RN Healing, Miz Mame’s Creations, Dee’s Villages Bakery, KTS Spirit, Simply Savory, Hanh Thi Creations, Vitality Kombucha, All Canned Up, Organic Plants & Herb, Adair’s Edible’s, Downsized Desserts, Mina Moss, Quilted Things, Imo’s Bakery, Holly Hardy and C&C Creations.

With the goal of providing visitors with the best assortment of high-quality products, the Lady Lake Farmers and Crafts Market will continue actively seeking vendors for the 2023/2024 season. The Town invites small businesses specializing in food, art, crafts, and unique handmade items to be a part of this thriving market that attracts thousands seasonally.

To apply to become a vendor, complete the vendor application on the Town’s website at https:// www.ladylake.org/departments/parks-and-recreation/farmers-market/ and send it via email to market@ladylake.org