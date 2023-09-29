Congressman Webster backs failed measure to keep U.S. government open

Congressman Daniel Webster has backed a failed measure to keep the U.S. government open.

The Republican who represents The Villages was on the losing side of 198-232 vote for a continuing resolution that would have funded the federal government through Oct. 31 but would have reduced discretionary spending for most domestic programs by nearly 30 percent.

“This bill was a responsible step in the right direction towards reducing spending, securing the border, and keeping our military men and women and border patrol paid as the House continues to work on the remaining 8 required appropriations bills,” Webster said in defending his vote.

The government is scheduled to shut down at 12:01 a.m. ET Sunday if a funding bill is not approved by Congress and signed into law by President Biden.

Among the Republicans voting against the measure was Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida who is said to be increasingly ready to challenge House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s leadership.

Are you nervous about a possible government shutdown? Who is at fault? Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com