Woman with open beer in vehicle jailed after dirty entrance at car wash

By Staff Report
Lacey Brunner
Lacey Fugate Brunner

A woman suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after making a dirty entrance at a car wash in Oxford.

An employee at Mr. Clean Car Wash on U.S. 301 in Oxford called law enforcement after spotting a black 2018 Nissan Rogue which attempted to enter the automated car wash by “driving over a concrete median and storm drain” at about 4 p.m. Thursday, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The report noted that her clothing and appearance were “sloppy and untidy.”

The driver was identified as 46-year-old Lacey Fugate Brunner, who lives in The Quarters apartments in Lady Lake. When asked for her license and registration, Brunner initially handed the officer a Disney-themed debit card. An open can of Bud Light beer was spotted in the center console of her vehicle. She claimed she’d only consumed “half a beer.”

Brunner agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but her poor performance led the officer to conclude she had been driving impaired. She provided breath samples that registered .000 blood alcohol content. She provided a urine sample upon request.

Brunner was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

