New pizzeria in The Villages offers dough made from scratch and friendly bar atmosphere

The newest Marco’s Pizza location has opened at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages.

Bringing Marco’s pizza-making prowess to the Magnolia Plaza location is local entrepreneur, Pete Hiles. Hiles has worked in the pizza business for over 30 years and currently owns eight other Marco’s stores in the greater Orlando area. Hiles has developed a strong connection with The Villages community and is proud to introduce a new local eatery to retired residents in the area. Operating within a prosperous market and tight-knit neighborhood, Hiles is confident that the Magnolia Plaza location is the perfect fit for his new Marco’s location.

Contributing a new sit-down dining option to the area, the 2,400-square-foot Magnolia restaurant is equipped with indoor seating and a bar to create a true gathering space for local residents.

“This is not the first Marco’s Pizza location that we have opened and judging by our experience so far, this sure won’t be our last,” said Hiles. “We are acutely focused on using our new business to forge local connections and give back to our community, establishing our new Magnolia location as a role model small business in the area.”

Hiles and his team hold strong passions for community giveback efforts and have previously been involved in several initiatives to find housing, jobs, and other resources for military veterans, including this year’s Villages for Veterans fundraiser. The Magnolia Plaza location, along with Marco’s Pizza in Wildwood and Lady Lake, supported by teams Lake Nona, have been running a special deal to raise money for the over 9,000 veterans residing in the Villages area since the beginning of 2023. This year’s Villages for Veterans fundraiser raised over $43,000 that will be presented to Villagers for Veterans during a check presentation ceremony on Nov. 6.

The Marco’s mouth-watering menu features a mix of classic and original specialty pizzas loaded with fresh toppings, including the White Cheezy, Deluxe, All Meat, Build-Your-Own Pizza and Pizza Bowls. Marco’s also meets consumers’ ever-changing dietary preferences by offering Cauliflower Crust pizza and was the first national pizza delivery brand to offer Pizza Bowls – a crustless pizza baked in a bowl.

The new Marco’s location in Magnolia will also serve the Pizzoli, Marco’s newest handheld menu offering and for a limited time, the Hot Honey Magnifico pizza.

Customers can also choose from oven-baked subs, salads, desserts, along with creations like CheezyBread, traditional bone-in wings and boneless wings offered in three savory flavors –Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan and BBQ. With carryout, delivery, app and online ordering options, Marco’s offers the convenience of picking up a quick meal or having it delivered to your door.

Beyond its delicious pizza, Marco’s Pizza is known for its involvement with the communities it serves. The Marco’s Pizza Foundation is an extension of the brand’s mission to empower franchisees and team members to make a positive difference in their communities. The Foundation supports four key pillars: School & Education, Hunger Prevention & Nutrition, Workforce Development, and Entrepreneurship.

Marco’s Pizza has carved out a niche in the industry for its high-quality pizza, known for its dough made from scratch for a craveable golden crust, freshly mixed herbs and spices for a sauce worth savoring and three fresh signature cheeses for a perfect, melty bite. Now, Magnolia pizza lovers can experience the delicious goodness they’ve been craving.

For more information about the Marco’s Pizza location in Magnolia, visit www.marcos.com, call (321) 766-9090, or download the mobile app. If you would like to join the Marco’s team as a delivery driver or pizza maker, visit apply.marcos.com.