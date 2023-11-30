Villages Elementary of Lady Lake students keep up tradition of decorating tree at Town Hall

The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake students for the 18th year have decorated the Lady Lake Town Hall lobby Christmas tree.

The tree is adorned with handmade ornaments the students have worked on throughout the school year and make the Town Hall Christmas tree truly special.

This time-honored tradition highlights the strong relationship the town has with school and embodies the spirit of giving, community, and togetherness. The students were sent home with gifts from Town Hall staff, the Lady Lake Library and the Lady Lake Police Department to thank them for their efforts.

For the first time, the students were surprised with a visit from Santa Claus.

The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake Choir will also be performing holiday favorites at Light Up Lady Lake at the Log Cabin on Dec. 8 at 6:15 p.m. and at the Lady Lake Library at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 11.