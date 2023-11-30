64.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 30, 2023
type here...

Villages Elementary of Lady Lake students keep up tradition of decorating tree at Town Hall

By Staff Report

The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake students for the 18th year have decorated the Lady Lake Town Hall lobby Christmas tree.

The tree is adorned with handmade ornaments the students have worked on throughout the school year and make the Town Hall Christmas tree truly special.

Students from The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake kept up the tradition of decorating the Christmas tree at Town Hall
Students from The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake kept up the tradition of decorating the Christmas tree at Town Hall.

This time-honored tradition highlights the strong relationship the town has with school and embodies the spirit of giving, community, and togetherness. The students were sent home with gifts from Town Hall staff, the Lady Lake Library and the Lady Lake Police Department to thank them for their efforts.

For the first time, the students were surprised with a visit from Santa Claus.

The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake Choir will also be performing holiday favorites at Light Up Lady Lake at the Log Cabin on Dec. 8 at 6:15 p.m. and at the Lady Lake Library at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 11.

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump the Tyrant

A Village of McClure resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reflects on the writings of Plato and wonders if it was a warning about the dangers of the Donald Trumps of the world.

A message for all the complainers in The Villages

A reader from Palm Shores makes a point about Villagers who are constantly complaining. Read his Letter to the Editor.

There needs to be a registered identifiable number on all golf carts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident makes the case that there needs to be a registered identifiable number on all golf carts in The Villages.

DeSantis blocking Floridians from receiving affordable health care

In a Letter to the Editor, the Democratic National Committee claims Gov. ROn DeSantis is blocking Floridians from receiving affordable health care.

Should motor-driven bicycles be allowed on golf cart paths?

A Villager wonders if motor-driven bicycles should be allowed on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos