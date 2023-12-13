The Heritage Foundation is ready to dismantle our government

To the Editor:

In response to Ken Sulko’s letter, I am very worried about our country’s future, too. The Heritage Foundation has put forward a plan for dismantling and remaking the federal government. These plans include:

1. Complete restructuring all federal agencies and doing away completely with 19 federal agencies while making 2 million federal employees “at will” employees that can be fired at will. Typically, only 4,000 federal employees are fired with a change in administration.

2. Restructuring the DOJ and FBI while restricting their ability to investigate.

3. Bypassing the Senate’s confirmation authority so that the President’s appointees can take office.

4 Diminishing Congressional authority by doing away with requirements for notification or ratification of executive decisions.

5. No longer providing work space for the press corps i.e. kicking them out of the White House West Wing resulting in more difficulty in reporting government actions.

6. A “Unitary Executive” theory giving the President broad authority to act alone.

7. A “call to action” for conservative groups to come to DC to serve in the restructuring of government.

The Heritage Foundation is funded by the Koch Industry, the largest private polluter in the US with these businesses and products: oil and gas (unrestricted pollution), lumber (clearcut practices), asphalt, chemicals, paper, plastics, mining and ranching. ALL are dirty industries and their goals and money are spent to minimize regulation and maximize profits regardless of how dirty and polluted are their processes.

This is NOT a move to improve federal government for Americans benefit. It is about power and control in order to allow unbridled corporate actions to make maximum money.

A recent quote said it best: socialism is providing healthcare when you are ill: capitalism is an insurance company denying the claim to pay for it. Pure socialism and pure capitalism are both very bad. The Heritage Foundation with its huge support for Trump and Republicans is making a play for unbridled unregulated capitalism and more power for big businesses and monopolies. We had that at the turn of the century when Andrew Carnegie, John Rockefeller, JP Morgan and Cornelius Vanderbilt- the Robber Barons ruled and made tremendous fortunes unbridled by taxes or regulation during a time of forced labor, child labor, unsafe work places and oppressive dangerous work practices and pollution, unsafe water and waste disposal. The Heritage Foundation and Republicans want those profit making advantages again. It is an unsafe and dangerous future America for our kids and grandkids.

It will not be a safe environment for seniors either. Florida’s Senator Scott said it out loud when he called for doing away with social security and Medicare. Too expensive when Republicans want to do away with corporate taxes and lower taxes for the wealthy and not tax estates.

Although most are financially comfortable, no one living in a place like The Villages nor are their families really wealthy enough to escape the pitfalls and dangers of the Republicans plans.

Will they really vote for a future that has been clearly planned to harm them and their families, if they vote Republican?

Lea Beckett

Tavares

