Charles McCauley

April 28, 1940 – January 18, 2024

Charles Craig “Chuck” McCauley, age 83, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2024. He was born on April 28, 1940, to his parents Claire and Joye McCauley in Sioux City, IA.

Chuck was a graduate of Iowa State University and a fraternity brother of Theta Delta Chi. He married C. Maxine Rosman in 1963. The couple have four children and one predeceased infant son, Troy. Chuck worked his entire career in the soybean processing industry. He was active in his communities, most predominantly Sergeant bluff, Iowa, serving on school and church boards, music and athletic boosters, Kiwanis, and Jaycees. He and Maxine also enjoyed many activities together in the Villages.

Chuck is survived by Maxine, his wife of 60 years. Children: Craig and his wife, Kelly, of Lawrence, KS; Bradley and his wife, Jill, of Sergeant Bluff, IA; Jeffrey and his wife Jodi of Pinellas Park, FL; and daughter Amy Houston of Des Moines, Iowa.; sisters Caroline Terpstra of Altoona, IA. and Janie Sloan of Knoxville, IA; sisters-in-law Norma Jean Kroman of Santa Barbara, CA, and Sister Janice Roseman of Dubuque, IA.; 24 grandchildren, and 25 great grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life ceremony honoring Chuck at the Rohan Recreation Center in the Villages this Sunday, January 28th from 4-5:30 PM.