72.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 25, 2024
type here...

Charles McCauley

By Staff Report
Charles McCauley
Charles McCauley

Charles McCauley
April 28, 1940 – January 18, 2024

Charles Craig “Chuck” McCauley, age 83, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2024. He was born on April 28, 1940, to his parents Claire and Joye McCauley in Sioux City, IA.

Chuck was a graduate of Iowa State University and a fraternity brother of Theta Delta Chi. He married C. Maxine Rosman in 1963. The couple have four children and one predeceased infant son, Troy. Chuck worked his entire career in the soybean processing industry. He was active in his communities, most predominantly Sergeant bluff, Iowa, serving on school and church boards, music and athletic boosters, Kiwanis, and Jaycees. He and Maxine also enjoyed many activities together in the Villages.

Chuck is survived by Maxine, his wife of 60 years. Children: Craig and his wife, Kelly, of Lawrence, KS; Bradley and his wife, Jill, of Sergeant Bluff, IA; Jeffrey and his wife Jodi of Pinellas Park, FL; and daughter Amy Houston of Des Moines, Iowa.; sisters Caroline Terpstra of Altoona, IA. and Janie Sloan of Knoxville, IA; sisters-in-law Norma Jean Kroman of Santa Barbara, CA, and Sister Janice Roseman of Dubuque, IA.; 24 grandchildren, and 25 great grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life ceremony honoring Chuck at the Rohan Recreation Center in the Villages this Sunday, January 28th from 4-5:30 PM.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Rules must be enforced at golf courses in The Villages

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that rules must be enforced at golf courses in The Villages.

Upping the amenity fee for residents won’t solve problem

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident offers some thoughts on raising amenity fees - and how to really make some money.

Update the IDs to keep outsiders out of pools

A Village of Hadley resident says updating IDs could go a long way to keeping outsiders out of pools in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Want to know why the golf courses are in the condition they are in?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident offers the theory that golfers have had a hand in damaging the golf courses in The Villages.

President Biden makes the same military mistakes over and over

A Village of Caroline resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends President Biden makes the same military mistakes over and over.

Photos