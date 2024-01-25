82.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Woman arrested with loaded gun and drugs during traffic stop

By Staff Report
Sabrina Benoit
Sabrina Benoit

A woman was arrested with a loaded gun and drugs during a traffic stop on U.S. 301 in Wildwood.

Sabrina Benoit, 32, of Ocala, was at the wheel of silver Honda Pilot SUV at about 5 p.m. Wednesday when she was pulled over for having a license plate frame which was obstructing the view of her license plate, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a search of the vehicle, a loaded Ruger LCP firearm was found in the center console. The officer also found more than 20 grams of marijuana and a Good News cannabis oil vaporizer with THC oil in the SUV.

The Rhode Island native was arrested on a felony weapons charges as well as two felony drug charges. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $7,500 bond.

