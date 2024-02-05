61.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, February 5, 2024
type here...

Appreciate the perspective of letter writers from outside The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I wish to congratulate Pamela Denham on her letter of Feb. 4 and Deborah St. John’s letter of Feb. 3 and others preceding in the same vein. My history of The Villages saga is 16 years years long and larger perspectives are appreciated.
For years we have seen thoughtful fact-filled letters immediately attacked with snide remarks like “you should leave if you don’t like it here’ etc. It would be nice to respect others’ observations, research, and specialized knowledge in order to learn something new. In addition, be grateful they have taken the time to share this with us, and respect their right to freedom of speech.
Something to complain about? How about this: The number of illegal immigrants, most of military age, crossing into Texas alone in December equaled the population of Orlando.

Paul Endersbee
Village of Largo

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Response to ‘The Villages Not So Special’

A Village of Belvedere resident takes his turn responding to a Letter to the Editor, in which a Sumterville resident claims The Villages is “not so special.”

Golf carts do not have the right of way at the gates

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident tries to clear up confusion and says golf carts do not have the right way at the gates.

My Letter to the Editor really struck a nerve in The Villages

A Sumterville resident is back with another Letter to the Editor about The Villages. The last letter really struck a nerve.

The 21st Century is America’s Century

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is proud to say that the 21st Century is America's Century.

What about Bill Clinton’s behavior?

A Village of El Cortez resident has a response to Ralph Bennett’s recent criticism of former President Trump.

Photos