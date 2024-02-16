Lady Lake man arrested in laundry room attack on live-in lady friend

A Lady Lake man was arrested after an alleged laundry room attack on his live-in lady friend.

Javeous Dee Ingram, 43, remains free on $1,000 bond following his arrest Feb. 10 on a charge of domestic battery.

The woman, with whom Ingram shares a child, said she was in the laundry room of their home when Ingram, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 210 pounds, grabbed her and began “aggressively pushing her around,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She grabbed her keys and attempted to leave, but then began pushing her again. He pushed her down into the couch and refused to allow her to leave. She eventually broke free and ran from the home.

Police interviewed Ingram, who claimed she had attacked him.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.