68.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, February 16, 2024
type here...

Lady Lake man arrested in laundry room attack on live-in lady friend

By Staff Report
Javeous Dee Ingram
Javeous Dee Ingram

A Lady Lake man was arrested after an alleged laundry room attack on his live-in lady friend.

Javeous Dee Ingram, 43, remains free on $1,000 bond following his arrest Feb. 10 on a charge of domestic battery.

The woman, with whom Ingram shares a child, said she was in the laundry room of their home when Ingram, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 210 pounds, grabbed her and began “aggressively pushing her around,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She grabbed her keys and attempted to leave, but then began pushing her again. He pushed her down into the couch and refused to allow her to leave. She eventually broke free and ran from the home.

Police interviewed Ingram, who claimed she had attacked him.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Joe Biden will be re-elected as MAGA lies unravel

A Village of Osceola Hills resident predicts that President Joe Biden will be re-elected as the MAGA lies unravel. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Age is just a number

A reader from Tavares, in a Letter to the Editor, looks at the ages of White House rivals Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Reconciling colliding worlds

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident offers some deep thoughts after seeing a Super Bowl ad last weekend. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Troll controversy in the Sweetgum Villas

A Village of Del Mar resident is one of many readers weighing in on the troll controversy in the Sweetgum Villas.

Too many details reported about Villager’s arrest for pornography

A Village of Belle Aire resident believes too many details were reported in a Villages-News.com story about a Villager’s arrest for pornography. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos