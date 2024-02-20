68.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
type here...

Villager arrested on DUI charge tells cops he wants ‘to go home’

By Staff Report
Michael Gilbrook
Michael Gilbrook

A Villager arrested on a drunk driving charge told police officers he just wanted “to go home.”

Michael Patrick Gilbrook, 63, of the Village of La Zamora, was driving a white Ford pickup at about 9 p.m. Feb. 15 on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was pulled over after traveling at 68 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

It appeared Gilbrook had been drinking and the Philadelphia, Pa. native initially indicated he would not participate in field sobriety exercises. He became “increasingly agitated” and said he “just wanted to go home.”

Eventually he agreed to take part in the exercises, but his poor performance led officers to conclude he had been driving impaired. He provided breath samples that registered .158 and .145 blood alcohol content.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail on a charge of driving under the influence. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Handicapped residents of The Villages need games like poker

In a Letter to the Editor, a Hammock at Fenney resident contends that handicapped residents who can’t golf or play pickleball, need activities like poker.

Response to Mr. Dockham’s Letter to the Editor of Jan. 18

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer’s claims about the number of COVID-19 deaths.

Lou Dobbs rally for Trump

A Village of Palo Alto resident cannot believes anyone would want to attend broadcaster Lou Dobbs’ rally for former President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The costs of being associated with a fraudster can be devastating

A Village of Osceola Hills resident contends that the costs of being associated with a fraudster can be devastating. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages needs to allow the poker games to continue

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, adds his thoughts to The Villages’ recent crackdown on poker games at recreation centers.

Photos