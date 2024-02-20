Villager arrested on DUI charge tells cops he wants ‘to go home’

A Villager arrested on a drunk driving charge told police officers he just wanted “to go home.”

Michael Patrick Gilbrook, 63, of the Village of La Zamora, was driving a white Ford pickup at about 9 p.m. Feb. 15 on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was pulled over after traveling at 68 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

It appeared Gilbrook had been drinking and the Philadelphia, Pa. native initially indicated he would not participate in field sobriety exercises. He became “increasingly agitated” and said he “just wanted to go home.”

Eventually he agreed to take part in the exercises, but his poor performance led officers to conclude he had been driving impaired. He provided breath samples that registered .158 and .145 blood alcohol content.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail on a charge of driving under the influence. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.