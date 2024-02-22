74.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, February 22, 2024
Mother arrested in alleged attack on son she’s trying to evict

By Staff Report
Brenda Sue Arnold
A mother was arrested in an alleged attack on her son that she has been trying to evict from her home.

The son returned home in the wee hours Sunday and was confronted by his mother, 65-year-old Brenda Sue Arnold at her home at 996 Hibiscus St., according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The son went to the refrigerator and began to prepare some food when his mother approached him and ordered him to get out of her refrigerator. She “began to strike him” and “swung and struck him multiple times,” the report said. The son began to record the altercation with his cell phone.

When police arrived, the son showed officers the video. However, he refused to provide a copy of the video to police and said he would not give officers a statement to be used in the prosecution of his mother. He said he did not want her to go to jail. The son said his mother has been trying to evict him.

A criminal history check revealed Arnold had previously been convicted of battery in 1997 in San Diego, Calif.

She was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

