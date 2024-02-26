74.2 F
The Villages
Monday, February 26, 2024
Mark Morse and family have ruined their grandfather’s and father’s plan

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I’ve lived here since 2005 and I’m still waiting for two years in a row of good golf course conditions.
It’s either not enough rain or too much play, etc. etc.
Can’t figure out why they cant grow the PROPER grass or let it grow without cutting it down to the dirt!
I’ve been noticing more and more complaints this year – as people still PAY the yearly increases in green fees and trail fees – AND PLAY GOLF!
Why you ask, does nothing get done? Because while people complain they still pay and play! So why would whoever is in charge care?
Mark Morse and family have ruined their grandfather’s and father’s plan.
The Villages and surrounding towns will be another south Florida.
P.S. Going to the movies is not an option any more.

Peter Capo
Village of Poinciana

 

