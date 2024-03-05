74.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
By Staff Report
February 10, 1940 – February 27, 2024

Patricia Ann Brilli passed away peacefully on February 27, 2024, at the age of 84 years old in The Villages, Florida. She was born February 10, 1940, in the Bronx, New York to Carmine Brilli and Genevieve Albicocco.

Patricia worked in ground transportation for over 25 years in New York state. While not working she enjoyed traveling, boating, attending Broadway shows and dining out with friends and family. After retiring, she moved to Lake George, New York, then Salem, South Carolina, finally settling at The Villages in Florida.

Patricia was a devoted wife to her loving husband, Robert Reidt, for over 35 years. Together they built a life filled with love and everlasting commitment. Patricia is survived by her loving husband Robert and numerous nieces and nephews.

No funeral or memorial service is planned at this time.

