Retired Boston Bruin known for nifty playing style to speak to Red Sox Nation

Retired Boston Bruins hockey player Rick “Nifty” Middleton will be the headline speaker for the Red Sox Nation-Villages Club on Thursday, March 21 at the SeaBreeze Recreation Center. He also was the speaker at the club’s 2017 Hockey Night.

Middleton had a 14-year career in the NHL; the last 12 with the Bruins. He was a prolific goal scorer and got the “Nifty” nickname because he was dynamic, deceptive with the puck, and possessed excellent hand-eye-coordination. He was a three-time NHL All Star and earned many trophies and awards including the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy for sportsmanship in 1982. In the 100-year history of the Bruins he is in the top ten for goals, assists, and points. The Bruins organization retired his No. 16 to the top of TD Garden rafters in 2018.

In 2002, he coached the men’s U.S. National Sled Hockey Team to a Gold Medal in the Salt Lake City paralympics.

The title of his presentation is “Being a Bruin”. Following the presentation he will be interviewed on stage by retired broadcaster Rod Ross, who is an inductee in the New Hampshire Legends of Hockey Hall of Fame in the media category.

Pre-registration required on website: redsox-villages.com. $5 per person fee for members, $14 fee or guests/non-members.

The club is accepting new members. For information: President RSNV@gmail.com, 352-561-8411, or visit the website redsox-villages.com or the Facebook page: Red Sox Nation – Villages.