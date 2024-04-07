It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Deborah F. Mazzeo, 70, of the Villages, FL, on March 13, 2024.

Debbie was born on July 30, 1953 in Bridgeport, CT, daughter of Micheal and Mary Mazzeo, growing up with brothers Michael (Debbie Mazzeo) and David (Roxy Mazzeo). After graduating high school, she raised her two children, son David (Amy Hubai) and daughter Janine Hubai (Kris Beck), working hard as a single parent, eventually settling into a successful career in the medical billing field.

In 1998 she married her husband, Daryl Hicks, and moved to The Villages, Florida in 2005. There, they created a beautiful home together, shared with their two cats, Louie and Bella. While living in The Villages she worked at Village Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery for 17 years and recently retired.

Several years ago she took on one of her most favorite roles, as a Nonna to her grandson Tristan (Beck). She was the perfect grandmother spending time playing with her Pumpkin during visits or on FaceTime reading books and laughing together.

Debbie loved animals, especially the furry kind, reading (there’s probably a few library books we need to find) and was working on writing a novel. She also loved playing games, cooking (her Italian Birthday Cookies were famously delicious), taking spirituality classes, gardening and listening to music, especially The Beatles. But, one thing she valued above all, was spending time with her friends and family; her brothers and in-laws, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and cousins all brought a smile to her face.

And as we share this sad news, one thing is clear; Debbie made a lot of friends, everywhere she went. She was always kind, helpful, and welcoming to anyone who crossed paths with her. She will be greatly missed by many.

A celebration of her life will be held on April 20, 3-5pm at Laurel Manor Recreation Center, 1985 Laurel Manor Drive, The Villages, FL. All are welcome to join and share stories about her, happily remembering the times we were blessed to spend with her.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the Pat Brody Cat Shelter of Lunenburg, MA (https://catsontheweb.org/online-donations/) or an animal shelter of your choice.