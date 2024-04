A Villager celebrated his first hole-in-one while golfing with his son.

Stephen Beals of the Village of Pinellas scored the lucky ace on Friday, April 5 at Hole #4 at the Southern Oaks Championship Golf Course.

The hole-in-one was made more memorable for the 60-year-old as he was golfing with his son, Benjamin.

Beals has lived in The Villages since 2019.

