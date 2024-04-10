76.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 11, 2024
type here...

Villager arrested after allegedly stealing disabled woman’s medicine

By Staff Report
Daniel Sullivan
Daniel Sullivan

A resident of The Villages was arrested after allegedly stealing a disabled woman’s medicine.

The woman was staying at a Microtel hotel in Marion County and had ordered delivery of her prescription medicine through DoorDash, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. When the medicine never showed up, she inquired at the front desk. The hotel personnel said they had not accepted delivery of the medicine.

A check of the security surveillance showed 60-year-old Daniel Murry Sullivan of the Village of Calumet Grove walking by the woman’s room and picking up a package. He was also a guest at the hotel.

Murry was arrested Tuesday on a charge of theft. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Has The Villages lost sight of the original concept?

A Village of Tall Trees resident sees what is happening down south and wonders if The Villages lost sight of the original concept.

Former Villager shocked at deterioration of golf courses

A former resident of The Villages was shocked at the condition of a championship course when he returned for a visit. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Not enough amenities south of State Road 44

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Marsh Bend resident says the amount of amenities are not keeping up with the number of new residents.

New resident disappointed in golf course conditions

A new resident of The Villages is hoping he won’t be regretting his decision to move to The Villages.

Answer to Warren Kiefer ‘Trump not a strong leader’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident responds to a previous letter writer who claimed President Trump was not a strong leade

Photos