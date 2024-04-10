Villager arrested after allegedly stealing disabled woman’s medicine

A resident of The Villages was arrested after allegedly stealing a disabled woman’s medicine.

The woman was staying at a Microtel hotel in Marion County and had ordered delivery of her prescription medicine through DoorDash, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. When the medicine never showed up, she inquired at the front desk. The hotel personnel said they had not accepted delivery of the medicine.

A check of the security surveillance showed 60-year-old Daniel Murry Sullivan of the Village of Calumet Grove walking by the woman’s room and picking up a package. He was also a guest at the hotel.

Murry was arrested Tuesday on a charge of theft. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.