Villager annoyed by heavy golf cart traffic strikes out in request for signage

A Villager annoyed by heavy golf cart traffic has struck out in his request for signage.

Robert Linker of the Village of Winifred estimates up to 1,800 golf carts per day are buzzing by his home using a popular cut-through route through his neighborhood. He had hoped that signs would be put up, instructing golf cart drivers to stay on the multi-modal rather than cutting through Winifred. Linker said Kingston Way, the street that runs in front of the Winifred Postal Station and pool, has become a multi-modal super highway.

Linker, who bought his house on Laurel Lane in 2015, had sought help from the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors, but was directed to the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which oversees common infrastructure south of County Road 466.

It was estimated that each of the two signs requested by Linker would cost about $1,200, including installation and decorative posts.

However, PWAC members agreed the signs likely would be a futile effort as the Winifred cut-through is well known and the multi-modal path requires golf carts to travel through two tunnels, traveling back and forth under Buena Vista Boulevard.

“I don’t think signs are going to solve the problem,” said PWAC Chairman Don Brozick. “People will figure out the quickest way to where they want to go.”