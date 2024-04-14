75.7 F
George Bieze

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
George Bieze, 86, of The Villages, passed away on April 9, 2024. George was born in Chicago, IL to Theodore and Minnie Bieze (Schuknecht) on August 9, 1937. He was the youngest of their 9 children.

At the age of 20 he married Barbara Leszczynski on May 24, 1958 in St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Chicago, IL. They were sweethearts who were married 65 years, raising 3 children (Ken, Kim, Steve) in the Chicagoland area before moving to The Villages in 2005.

After completing his undergraduate degree, he received his Master’s Degree in Business from The Lake Forest School of Management in Lake Forest, IL. He worked at various companies throughout his professional career as a Draftsman, an Engineer and in Computer Software Sales.

He had many passions in life. He was an avid sportsman: fishing, bowling, golfing, softball and a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan. He was a joker who loved to laugh and loved getting together with family and friends. He was famous for his “Ruuga” hugs with the kids and grandkids. His favorite snacks were snickers, onion dip and ice cream.

He enjoyed playing and managing softball teams in The Villages. He was involved in the Chicagoland Club, the Darlington Drivers, as well as attending church at The Garden Worship Center. He had a strong faith, attending various churches in Chicago and The Villages, participating in and leading many small groups.

He is preceded in death by his Parents Theodore & Minnie, Siblings: Richard, Ray, Jack, Wallace, Marce, Val, Harve, Eunice. Also, a Son Dr. Kenneth Bieze, and Grandson Gideon Lopez.
George is survived by his Wife Barabara, Daughter Kimberley (Phil), Son Steven (Phet), Grandchildren: Ross (Melissa), Alex, Kendyll (Jordan), Colton (Mary), Reagan, Teagan, Teese. Great Grandchildren: Wyatt and another due in October.

A Celebration Of Life service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home at 3975 Wedgewood Lane in The Villages with Pastor Norman Lee Schaeffer of The Garden Worship Center officiating.

