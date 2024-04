A new restaurant will be a point of pride at a soon-to-open golf club in The Villages.

Boosters Bar & Grill will be located in the new Shallow Creek Golf Club in the Village of Moultrie Creek.

The green-and-gold colored restaurant will salute the boosters who for many years have supported the athletic programs at The Villages Charter School.

Brisk progress is being made at the construction site. It is expected to open in late spring or early summer 2024.