Wildwood named Arbor Day Foundation Tree City USA 

The City of Wildwood has been recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation as a 2023 Tree City USA. It marks the 34th year the city has been so honored.

Eligible municipalities must maintain a tree board or department, have a tree care ordinance, dedicate an annual community forest budget of at least $2 per capita, and host an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

Wildwood’s city commission approved its 2024 Arbor Day proclamation Monday at its regularly scheduled meeting. The city will host its annual Arbor Day celebration on Friday, April 26, 2024, at the city’s Municipal Services Complex on Huey St., beginning at 10:00 a.m. The event will feature a tree- planting ceremony, light refreshments, and entertainment. It is open to the public and all are invited to attend.

“The trees being planted and cared for by Wildwood are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation, in a press release.

Even as Wildwood has been identified as one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, its leadership continues to ensure that development projects meet strict criteria regarding tree protection, vegetative buffer zones, and greenscaping.

“We work hard to protect existing trees when undertaking our own infrastructure projects as well,” commented Public Works Director Jeremy Hockenbury. “Given the opportunity, we always choose to keep what we have, recognizing the multitude of benefits mature trees provide. Sometimes it requires extra planning and effort, but it is always worth it in the long run.”

The Tree City USA program was founded in 1976 as a partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation, the U.S. Forest Service, and the National Association of State Foresters.