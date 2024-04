The Republican Assembly of Sumter County will hold a sheriff candidates forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18 at the Wildwood Community Center. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

There will also be a question-and-answer session with the candidates at the end of the meeting. RASC will also be raffling off a gift basket with proceeds will benefitting the Choices Pregnancy Center in Wildwood.