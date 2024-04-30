80.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Theresa P Proano

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Theresa Patria Proano (nee Mulero) was called home on April 23, 2024. Teri, as she preferred to be called, passed away two weeks short of what would have been her 91st birthday. She was 90 years young.

Teri was a resident of Camellia at Deerwood Assisted Living where she enjoyed nightly movies, all the social events, reading, and just talking to everyone.
Teri was born in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY on May 8, 1933 to Gustavo and Isabel Mulero. Teri married Richard Proano, Jr. April 21, 1956.

They were long time residents of Kings Park on Long Island and The Villages, Florida which was their retirement home.
Teri was a homemaker and later worked as a stenographer for New York State Psychiatric Hospital.

She is survived by her three children, Laura, Richard Anthony, and Joy, and her four grandchildren, Matthew and Michael Tomitz, Nicolas and Micayla Green.

Letters to the Editor

