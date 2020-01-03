Villagers for Trump hosting golf scramble to benefit veterans and first responders

Villagers for Trump is planning a golf scramble to benefit veterans and first responders.

The event will be held Saturday, Feb. 22 at Harbor Hills Golf Course in Lady Lake. The 4-person scramble will begin at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start and a dinner is planned after the event.

Proceeds will benefit the Reeling Freedom Foundation. The nonprofit organization provides fishing charters for veterans and first responders who suffer from PTSD and could benefit from a day on the water with their colleagues who can’t afford such an adventure.

A variety of sponsorship opportunities are available for the tournament. The cost to participate is $320 for a foursome or $85 per person. Dinner tickets for non-golfers are $40.

To register for the scramble, go to villagersfortrump.org or call (352) 633-0707. For sponsorship information call (352) 638-2194.