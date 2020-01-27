Leesburg Commission ups the ante with four school resource officers

Leesburg commissioners made one thing quite clear Monday night – they want their three public schools staffed by resource officers from their own police department.

The city already was paying for its police department to furnish resource officers at Leesburg Elementary School and Beverly Shores Elementary School, but beginning in the fall, two officers also will take over duties at Leesburg High School.

Monday’s decision came after Chief Rob Hicks took at look at the outreach potential of the school resource program and the city contacted the Lake County School Board to look into the potential of expanding it. Everyone involved with the program – including the current provider, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office – was in favor of the plan, City Manager Al Minner said.

The Leesburg Police Department plans to hire two additional officers to handle the school resource duties, which will take the agency from 72 to 74 sworn officers. The school board will absorb 75 percent of the $75,949 that it cost to provide each officer in salary, benefits and a patrol vehicle. The city will pick up the remaining costs of $18,987 per officer.

All told, the school board will pay the city $227,848 for providing the four officers. Those payments will be made in quarterly installments in September, November, February and May and will be paid within 15 days of receiving an invoice.

The school resource officers will work at their assigned schools 80 hours per week, Monday through Friday, as assigned by the principals and the police department. Additional hours can be requested by the principals and the school board will reimburse the police department for any overtime incurred.

The police department has the ability to pull the resource officers out of the schools in times of emergency situations. The department also is responsible for making sure those shifts are covered when the resource officers are on vacation or out sick.

The new officers will be recruited in June 2020 and be in place by Oct. 1. Two current officers will handle those duties beginning in June until the new officers are ready to take over. Either party has the right to cancel the agreement with a 30-day notice.