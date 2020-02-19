Douglas L. Randall, 92, of Oxford, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 under the care of Cornerstone Hospice and with his family by his side.

Mr. Randall was born March 1, 1927 in Dickinson, NY to Harry Wells and Florence Jeanette (Mulford) Randall. He was a WWII Veteran serving our country in the U.S. Navy. Doug retired from NY Telephone and moved here in 1983 from Ithaca, NY. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose and enjoyed gardening and golfing.

Survivors include his children, Jeff & Joanne Randall, Monica & Michael Ellingsen and Mark & Mary Randall; grandchildren, Shené,, Jason, Nicholas and Cort; great-grandson, Taylor and several nieces and nephews.