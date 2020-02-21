Richard Norris

- Advertisement -

Richard (Dick) Norris, 85, of The Villages passed away early Monday February 17, 2020. Dick was born March 19, 1934 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

At a young age, Dick joined the Boy Scouts of America. Later he enrolled at the University of Minnesota and joined the ROTC. He joined the Navy in 1956 and was stationed in Memphis, TN. One day while driving his 1956 Chevrolet convertible, Dick saw a young lady in a Walgreens parking lot. Janice Williams would become the love of his life. They wed a year later and honeymooned in Gatlinburg, TN, attending the St Mary’s Catholic Church there. Dick worked as a salesman, but later started his own business, Norris Automotive Industries. He was a hero to his 3 sons, setting an example to them of honesty, fairness and workmanship. Dick loved tennis and played into his late 70s. He was a loving husband and had a special connection with his wife of 62 years, of whom he cared for till her last day, August 30, 2019. He then cared for their beloved dog, Dolly Anna, who passed on Thanksgiving Day, 2019. God called him home to be with his wife and other family and friends 5 months and 18 days after losing his beloved Jan.

Dick was also predeceased by his parents, Robert and Mildred Norris, his brother Robert Norris (Lois), his brother-in-law Earl Williams Jr, and his sister-in-law Shirley Bailey. Those left to cherish and honor his memory are his children, Richard “Rick” (Sheila) Norris, Britton “Britt” Joseph (Denise) Norris, and Christopher “Chris” Warner Norris. Also, his brother Dave (Karen) Norris, his sister-in-law Rosemary Williams and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held at Saint Theresa’s Catholic Church in Belleview, FL on February 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Following the mass, he will be interred at Lone Oak Cemetery in Leesburg, FL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Mary’s Catholic Church (304 Historic Nature Trail, Gatlinburg, TN 37738).