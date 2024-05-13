73.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, May 13, 2024
type here...

New traffic pattern begins Wednesday impacting flow in and out of The Villages

By Staff Report

A new traffic pattern will begin Wednesday, May 15 for eastbound and westbound travel along County Road 470 between Bexley Trail and Florida’s Turnpike, in and out of The Villages. 

Eastbound direction   

Drivers are currently required to use Bexley Trail, south of Central Parkway, to access CR 470. 

Beginning on May 15, drivers are required to travel along Central Parkway, east of Bexley Trail, to access County Road 470 eastbound. 

This diagram, provided by Lake County, shows how the traffic pattern will change later this month
This diagram, provided by Lake County, shows how the traffic pattern will change later this month.

Westbound direction

Drivers are currently required to turn off of CR 470 and onto Bexley Trail to access a roundabout at Central Parkway to travel towards destinations. 

Beginning on Wednesday, May 15, drivers are required to turn off of CR 470 (west of Florida’s Turnpike) where the third exit in the roundabout will serve as the direction to travel westbound along Central Parkway towards Bexley Trail.  

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It’s time to care more about Villagers than visitors

A Village of Chatham resident supports the idea of capping amenity fees. She says it’s time to care more about residents than visitors.

We’re paying more but getting less

A reader from the Village of Pennecamp, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that we seem to be paying more and getting less.

More pool time needed for water fitness classes

A Village of Chitty Chatty resident says that more pool time is needed for water fitness classes. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Morse family has made plenty of money and can afford to help residents

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident contends the Morse family has plenty of money to help protect residents from new neighbors they didn’t bargain for when they purchased their “dream home.”

Use of pools for water volley ball

A Village of Collier resident has a suggestion about efficiently using pools for water volley ball. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos