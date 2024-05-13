73.9 F
The Villages
Monday, May 13, 2024
Villager arrested after alleged brawl over golf cart

By Staff Report
David Clifford Roach
A Villager has been arrested after an alleged brawl over a golf cart.

David Clifford Roach, 71, of the Village of Virginia Trace, was arrested after the alleged altercation which took place Saturday night at his home.

A woman had returned home and got into an argument with Roach. He “took the keys to the golf cart” and shoved her. He drove away in the golf cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman suffered multiple scrapes on the back of her legs. There was fresh blood from the injury.

When Roach returned to the residence, the Greensburg, Pa. native told deputies the woman had come home “intoxicated” and they got into a “verbal argument.” He grabbed the keys to two golf carts and a car. He locked the house and left the residence.

He was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.

Earlier this year, Roach lost his driver’s license after pleading no contest  to a charge of driving under the influence. He has also been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. He had been seen “staggering” to his golf cart on the night of Dec. 22 at Lake Sumter Landing.

