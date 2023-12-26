61.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
type here...

Villager in golf cart arrested on DUI charge at Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report
David Clifford Roach
David Clifford Roach

A Villager in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge at Lake Sumter Landing.

David Clifford Roach, 71, of the Village of Virginia Trace, was seen “staggering” to his golf cart Thursday night, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He was unsteady on his feet and “appeared to be confused.” The Pennsylvania native got into the golf cart, backed out and began traveling on Old Mill Run. He failed to come to a complete stop at the red flashing light at Old Mill Run and Canal Street, prompting a traffic stop.

Roach’s eyes were “bloodshot and watery” and when he spoke to the deputy, the “distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage” was detected, the report said. Roach admitted he had consumed “two drinks,” which he described as a “couple of wines.”

When the deputy invited Roach to participate in field sobriety exercises, he told the deputy, “Just take me away.” Roach also called the deputy a “prick” and became “aggressive.”

Roach struggled through the exercises and refused to perform the walk and turn exercise. He provided breath samples that registered .111 and .106 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Rude Villagers feel they are above ordinary folks

A reader who is a native of Florida, argues that rude Villagers simply can’t accept the southern way of life. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump for Prison in 2024!

A Lady Lake reader, in response to a previous Letter to the Editor, takes on misinformation and the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

Trump did more good for this country’s natural born citizens and immigrants than any other president

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Trump did more good for this country’s natural born citizens and immigrants than any other president in history.

Ammon Bundy joins the ranks of other liars

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident offers an unvarnished opinion of Ammon Bundy and other “liars.”

School campuses show how much The Villages is willing to invest in community’s future

A Village of Marsh Bend resident points to the new charter school at Middleton as an example of the investment The Villages is willing to make in the community’s future.

Photos