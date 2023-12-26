Villager in golf cart arrested on DUI charge at Lake Sumter Landing

A Villager in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge at Lake Sumter Landing.

David Clifford Roach, 71, of the Village of Virginia Trace, was seen “staggering” to his golf cart Thursday night, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He was unsteady on his feet and “appeared to be confused.” The Pennsylvania native got into the golf cart, backed out and began traveling on Old Mill Run. He failed to come to a complete stop at the red flashing light at Old Mill Run and Canal Street, prompting a traffic stop.

Roach’s eyes were “bloodshot and watery” and when he spoke to the deputy, the “distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage” was detected, the report said. Roach admitted he had consumed “two drinks,” which he described as a “couple of wines.”

When the deputy invited Roach to participate in field sobriety exercises, he told the deputy, “Just take me away.” Roach also called the deputy a “prick” and became “aggressive.”

Roach struggled through the exercises and refused to perform the walk and turn exercise. He provided breath samples that registered .111 and .106 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.