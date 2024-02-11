Villager to lose license after golf cart DUI arrest at Lake Sumter Landing

A Villager will lose his license as a result of a drunk driving arrest while operating a golf cart at Lake Sumter Landing.

David Clifford Roach, 71, of the Village of Virginia Trace, will lose his driver’s license for six months after pleading no contest this past month in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He has also been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

He had been seen “staggering” to his golf cart on the night of Dec. 22, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He was unsteady on his feet and “appeared to be confused.” The Pennsylvania native got into the golf cart, backed out and began traveling east on Old Mill Run. He failed to come to a complete stop at the red flashing light at Old Mill Run and Canal Street, prompting a traffic stop.

Roach’s eyes were “bloodshot and watery” and when he spoke to the deputy, the “distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage” was detected, the report said. Roach admitted he had consumed “two drinks,” which he described as a “couple of wines.”

When the deputy invited Roach to participate in field sobriety exercises, he told the deputy, “Just take me away.” Roach also called the deputy a “prick” and became “aggressive.”

Roach struggled through the exercises and refused to perform the walk and turn exercise. He provided breath samples that registered .111 and .106 blood alcohol content.