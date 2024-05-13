Villager arrested after scheduled home inspection turns ugly

A 77-year-old Villager was arrested after a scheduled home inspection turned ugly.

Judy Aline Schmersey-Staton was arrested Friday evening on a felony charge of battery at her home at 3942 Zenith Loop in the Village of Osceola Hills.

A woman and a property manager went to the home to conduct a scheduled inspection. The woman had requested the property manager accompany her to the home “due to previous issues, animosity, and tension between” she and Schmersey-Staton. There were “hostile words exchanged,” according to the arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Schmersey-Staton “became upset trying to explain her perspective and struck the victim with both hands in her right arm/chest area causing her to move backwards,” according to the report. As a result “more words were exchanged” and Schmersey-Staton ordered the other woman and the property manager to leave the premises.

Schmersey-Staton was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. The charge was elevated to a felony because the victim is over the age of 65. Schmersey-Staton was released after posting $500 bond.