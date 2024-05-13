73.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, May 13, 2024
type here...

Villager arrested after scheduled home inspection turns ugly

By Staff Report
Judy Aline Schmersey Staton
Judy Aline Schmersey-Staton

A 77-year-old Villager was arrested after a scheduled home inspection turned ugly.

Judy Aline Schmersey-Staton was arrested Friday evening on a felony charge of battery at her home at 3942 Zenith Loop in the Village of Osceola Hills.

A woman and a property manager went to the home to conduct a scheduled inspection. The woman had requested the property manager accompany her to the home “due to previous issues, animosity, and tension between” she and Schmersey-Staton. There were “hostile words exchanged,” according to the arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Schmersey-Staton “became upset trying to explain her perspective and struck the victim with both hands in her right arm/chest area causing her to move backwards,” according to the report. As a result “more words were exchanged” and Schmersey-Staton ordered the other woman and the property manager to leave the premises.

Schmersey-Staton was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. The charge was elevated to a felony because the victim is over the age of 65. Schmersey-Staton was released after posting $500 bond.

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It’s time to care more about Villagers than visitors

A Village of Chatham resident supports the idea of capping amenity fees. She says it’s time to care more about residents than visitors.

We’re paying more but getting less

A reader from the Village of Pennecamp, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that we seem to be paying more and getting less.

More pool time needed for water fitness classes

A Village of Chitty Chatty resident says that more pool time is needed for water fitness classes. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Morse family has made plenty of money and can afford to help residents

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident contends the Morse family has plenty of money to help protect residents from new neighbors they didn’t bargain for when they purchased their “dream home.”

Use of pools for water volley ball

A Village of Collier resident has a suggestion about efficiently using pools for water volley ball. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos