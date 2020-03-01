Search
Monday, March 2, 2020
Meta Minton
Enthusiasm running high for pricey waterfront lots at Chitty Chatty

Enthusiasm is reportedly running high for pricey waterfront lots at the new Village of Chitty Chatty.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Inconsiderate golfers

A Village of Piedmont resident is sick and tired of inconsiderate golfers in The Villages. He cites several examples. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

Gate attendant speaks out

A gate attendant who works the midnight shift speaks out on the gate controversy in The Villages.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Charles E. “Chuck” Nelson

Chuck Nelson was a pipefitter before retiring to The Villages.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

‘Rides of March’ car show coming to Phillips Buick GMC

The second annual "Rides of March" car show is coming to Phillips Buick GMC next week.
Enthusiasm running high for pricey waterfront lots at Chitty Chatty

Enthusiasm is reportedly running high for pricey waterfront lots at the new Village of Chitty Chatty.

Properties of The Villages last week is said to have released 50 lots in the new village south of the Rohan Recreation Center. By the end of the week, the high-priced lots had all been snapped up.

Properties of The Villages describes the village south of State Road 44 as, “One of the most picturesque and unique areas in The Villages.”

It is located adjacent to the Chitty Chatty Preserve, and it “is steeped in Florida’s rich history and the area’s centuries-old roots, history and lore.”

The sales literature has called it a “nature lover’s dream with spectacular views of the preserve and natural surroundings.”

The Village of Chitty Chatty will be located near a golf cart bridge being constructed over State Road 44 at the Rohan Recreation Center. It will provide golf cart access to Lake Deaton Plaza.

The Developer has announced that the Chitty Chatty bridge, as well as the Water Lily and Brownwood bridges, will be completed by the end of 2020.

The Village of Chitty Chatty will include the villas of Julia, Austin and Ellie.

Opinions

Opinions

The gates in The Villages are a joke

Writing in an Opinion piece, a Village of Mallory Square resident says the gates in The Villages are a joke.
Read more
Crime

Crime

82-year-old won’t be prosecuted after mixing wine and medication at square

An 82-year-old woman won’t be prosecuted after reportedly mixing wine and medication during an evening at a town square in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Villager ordered to stay away from booze after causing scene at hotel

A Villager has been ordered to stay away from booze after causing a scene earlier this year at a local hotel.
Read more
