Enthusiasm running high for pricey waterfront lots at Chitty Chatty

Enthusiasm is reportedly running high for pricey waterfront lots at the new Village of Chitty Chatty.

Properties of The Villages last week is said to have released 50 lots in the new village south of the Rohan Recreation Center. By the end of the week, the high-priced lots had all been snapped up.

Properties of The Villages describes the village south of State Road 44 as, “One of the most picturesque and unique areas in The Villages.”

It is located adjacent to the Chitty Chatty Preserve, and it “is steeped in Florida’s rich history and the area’s centuries-old roots, history and lore.”

The sales literature has called it a “nature lover’s dream with spectacular views of the preserve and natural surroundings.”

The Village of Chitty Chatty will be located near a golf cart bridge being constructed over State Road 44 at the Rohan Recreation Center. It will provide golf cart access to Lake Deaton Plaza.

The Developer has announced that the Chitty Chatty bridge, as well as the Water Lily and Brownwood bridges, will be completed by the end of 2020.

The Village of Chitty Chatty will include the villas of Julia, Austin and Ellie.