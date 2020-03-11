PepperTree Apartments man arrested after traffic stop on State Road 44

A PepperTree Apartments man was arrested after a traffic stop on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

A 2006 Chevrolet SUV was pulled over for traveling 60 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone on Tuesday, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

Chase Unroe, 23, a backseat passenger in the SUV, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and two straws.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.