Villages assisted living facilities making changes in wake of Coronavirus

Assisted living facilities and skilled care facilities in and around The Villages are adapting to the governor’s call for strict limits to visitors in the wake of the Coronavirus.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday called for restrictions on visits to the facilities due to the vulnerability of the frail and elderly population.

“In order to protect our population, we ask that you not visit the facility unless your loved one is acutely ill,” Todd Martin, administrator of Buffalo Crossing Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in The Villages, said in a memo issued in the wake of the governor’s announcement.

Skype and videochatting are being offered as replacements for human touch.

“If you need to deliver personal items to a resident, those items can be dropped off in the lobby and we will deliver them,” Martin added.

Has a facility’s changes impacted your loved ones? Tell us about it at news@villages-news.com